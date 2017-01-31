Man killed in icy road crash on M-15 - WNEM TV 5

Man killed in icy road crash on M-15

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Investigators believe weather conditions contributed to a deadly crash in Genesee County. 

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. Tuesday on State Road (M-15) and Horton Road in Atlas Township.

Investigators said a northbound driver lost control on the icy roads and crossed the center line, striking a southbound driver. 

The northbound driver, a 21-year-old man from Ortonville, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The southbound driver was taken to Genesys Hospital and is listed in stable but serious condition. 

Police have not identified either drivers at this time.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.