Man killed in icy road crash on M-15

Investigators believe weather conditions contributed to a deadly crash in Genesee County.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. Tuesday on State Road (M-15) and Horton Road in Atlas Township.

Investigators said a northbound driver lost control on the icy roads and crossed the center line, striking a southbound driver.

The northbound driver, a 21-year-old man from Ortonville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound driver was taken to Genesys Hospital and is listed in stable but serious condition.

Police have not identified either drivers at this time.

