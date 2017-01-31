Small plane makes emergency landing in Mid-Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Small plane makes emergency landing in Mid-Michigan

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Courtesy: Doug Hobbs Courtesy: Doug Hobbs
A small plane had to make an emergency landing Monday on a Midland County road.

It happened Monday, Jan. 30 about 9:23 a.m. on N. Jefferson Road between E. Shearer and Curtis in Mills Township.

Investigators said the 1964 Cesna model 182 took off from Barstow Airport around 9 a.m.

The pilot of the aircraft, a 52-year-old Todd Ames of Millington, and his co-pilot, 38-year-old Michael Schulz of Clare, were working for Gateway Air Services out of Midland to help inspect pipelines from the air when they started having trouble with the engine that forced them to make an emergency landing.

No injuries were reported. 

The plane was towed back to Barstow Airport to be inspected. 

