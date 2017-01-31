Lethal deer management plan prompts protests

The killing of deer as part of Ann Arbor's deer management plan is drawing protests at the University of Michigan.

The Ann Arbor News reports opponents of the city's second-annual deer cull gathered next to the Ann Arbor campus Monday before marching through campus to Nichols Arboretum and holding a candlelight vigil.

Most of the cull locations are city parks and nature areas, with the exception of a few university properties including the arboretum. Starting this week, sharpshooters will be on hand to kill up to 100 deer.

The university has defended its decision to partner with the city on the hunt, citing in part an overpopulation of deer.

Dozens of female deer have been sterilized as part of the nonlethal phase of the city-funded 2017 deer management plan.

