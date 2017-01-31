No one hurt after car crashes with school bus

No one was hurt Tuesday morning after a car crashed with a school bus.

A school employee told TV5 a Flint Community Schools bus and a car were both westbound on Pierson Road when the bus attempted to turn left on Martin Luther King Avenue.

The car lost control and struck a curb before hitting the bus, the employee said.

Three Southwestern High School students were on the bus at the time of the crash and were transferred to a new bus.

No injuries were reported.

The school bus had damage to the entry door, but was able to get back on the road.

