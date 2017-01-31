Taking inspiration from Bill Withers, there "ain’t no sunshine” in Michigan.

Detroit CBS reports there was a lack of sunshine for the state during the month of January, with only three days of warm rays reported for Flint and 4 in Saginaw.

Forecasters say a combination of weather patterns is to blame for the veil of clouds. A mild period with no wind and several days of heavy fog and snow are all keeping the sunshine at bay.

If you’ve been feeling the winter blues the last month, you’re not the only one.

Researchers say many people suffer from seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a depression that sets in when a person lacks access to sunlight and warmth.

Doctors say the lack of light causes a drop in serotonin and melatonin levels in the brain, which help us feel happy.

Below is the break-down of sunny versus cloudy days in January, excluding Jan 31.

Clear Partly Cloudy Cloudy Saginaw 4 10 16 Flint 3 11 16

If you were wondering, the last day we saw at least a little sun in both Saginaw and Flint was Jan. 21. And the last day with full sun was the 15th.

It wasn't any better in December, with only 3 sunny days in Flint and 4 in Saginaw.

Below is a look at the break-down for the month.

Clear Partly Cloudy Cloudy

Saginaw: 4 11 16

Flint: 3 10 18

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) /CBS News. All rights reserved.