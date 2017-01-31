Petition to fight school closures gaining momentum

A petition to keep two Saginaw schools from closing their doors after a state review found them to be under performing is gaining momentum.

Saginaw High School and Jessie Loomis Academy could be closing their doors in June. They are just two of 38 schools in Michigan slated for closure by the State School Reform Office.

This came after the schools scored in the bottom 5 percent for academic performance several years in a row.

The petition on change.org has been signed by more than 500 supporters and calls for the schools to remain open.

“Closing schools does not improve academic outcomes. Instead, forced school relocations cause unnecessary hardship and leave a devastating void in the community. We are not willing to subject our children to long commutes and we will not send them into environments where they are not welcomed,” the petition said.

The author of the petition said parents and the community are committed to improving their high school student achievement.

“Our children are more than the test scores used to predict their failure. Many other factors contribute to and demonstrate success. We have plenty students and alumni to prove this. We are confident that as we work together with our committed partners, improvement will continue,” the petition said.

The state is also threatening to close Atkins Elementary in Bridgeport.

For more information on the petition, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.