Oprah Winfrey to be 'special contributor' to '60 Minutes'

Oprah Winfrey has been named a "special contributor" to CBS News' "60 Minutes."

Winfrey will bring occasional reports to the news magazine starting this fall, when it begins its 50th season on the air.

Executive producer Jeff Fager called Winfrey "a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for '60 Minutes.'"

Winfrey said her aim with her "60 Minutes" stories is "to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds."

For 25-years Winfrey was host of her award-winning talk show “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” which was the highest-rated television program of its kind in history.

In 2011, in partnership with Discovery Communications, Winfrey founded OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and serves as its chairman and CEO.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation)/Associated Press. All rights reserved.