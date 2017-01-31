State suspends local car dealership's license

A Mid-Michigan used-car dealership has had its license suspended by the Secretary of State following an investigation into the alleged illegal sale of temporary vehicle registrations.

Miller Used Cars, 5518 N. Saginaw St. in Flint, had its license suspended after the Michigan State Police had numerous traffic stops involving vehicles with temporary registrations, often called paper plates, allegedly issued by the dealership.

Troopers claim that the drivers of the vehicles said the paper plates had been bought illegally.

When the Secretary of State investigated, officials said that staff could only account for 7 of 385 temporary registrations purchased. And they couldn’t account for more than 60 vehicles, even though the dealership had the vehicle titles in possession.

“We take our responsibility to safeguard consumers from unscrupulous auto dealers seriously,” Johnson said. “The vast majority of auto dealers are reputable business people who follow the rules, but if we determine a dealer is operating outside the law, we will take swift action.”

Consumers who have a complaint against Miller Used Cars are encouraged to call the Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at (517) 335-1410.

