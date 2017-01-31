Man wanted for homicide, felony warrants arrested - WNEM TV 5

Man wanted for homicide, felony warrants arrested

Posted: Updated:
Charles Miles (Source: Crime Stoppers) Charles Miles (Source: Crime Stoppers)
Source: Flint Police Dept. Source: Flint Police Dept.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

 A man wanted for murder and multiple other felony and misdemeanor warrants has been arrested.

Charles Miles, 33, was wanted for the homicide of Terrance Winters in 2005, delivery of drugs, a probation violation and resisting arrest, among other charges.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County has been offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

It's unclear when he was taken into custody.

