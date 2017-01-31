Man wanted for homicide, felony warrants arrested

A man wanted for murder and multiple other felony and misdemeanor warrants has been arrested.

Charles Miles, 33, was wanted for the homicide of Terrance Winters in 2005, delivery of drugs, a probation violation and resisting arrest, among other charges.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County has been offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

It's unclear when he was taken into custody.

