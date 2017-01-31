Update: All customers impacted by hazardous fuel situation identified

Police report that all customers impacted by a hazardous fuel situation at a Mid-Michigan gas station have been identified.

A delivery of kerosene was accidentally mixed with gasoline and delivered to an Admiral gas station, 7510 N. Genesee Road in Genesee Township, Tuesday afternoon.

The company who delivered the fuel, Brenner Petroleum Company, contacted the Genesee Township Police about 3 p.m. alerting them of the issue.

The mixture of the two fuels is dangerous, extremely flammable and potentially explosive, police said.

Three customers made kerosene purchases between 9 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. Thursday afternoon, the last of those customers made contact with investigators.

If you made a kerosene purchase during that time at the Admiral gas station you are urged not to use the fuel and to contact Brenner Fuel Company's Safety Department at 616-582-2641.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.