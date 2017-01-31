Michigan prep girls basketball AP poll

Michigan prep girls basketball poll

By The Associated Press

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Record Total Points

1. Saginaw Heritage (3) (13-0) 72

2. Detroit King (1) (13-1) 71

3. Warren Cousino (1) (12-2) 67

4. Midland Dow (10-2) 57

5. Port Huron Northern (13-2) 51

6. DeWitt (13-1) 42

(tie)East Lansing (12-1) 42

8. Clarkston (12-2) 35

(tie)Southfield A & T (9-3) 35

10. Muskegon Mona Shores (11-3) 28

Others receiving votes: Hartland (11-1) 20, Marquette (12-1) 18, East Kentwood (12-2)17, Northville (11-1)13.

Class B

School Record Total Points

1. Detroit Country Day (4) (11-0) 74

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (1) (14-0) 69

3. Williamston (12-1) 65

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (13-1) 62

5. Freeland (11-0) 53

6. Marshall (11-2) 50

7. Kalkaska (8-0) 42

8. Ida (11-1) 37

9. Bay City John Glenn (9-3) 36

10. Hamilton (12-1) 34

Others receiving votes: Holland Christian (11-2) 15, Marine City (13-1).

Class C

School Record Total Points

1. Detroit Edison PSA ECOE (4) (11-0) 73

2. Sandusky (1) (12-0) 70

3. Reese (12-1) 53

4. Centreville (12-1) 51

5. Traverse City St. Francis (9-1) 50

6. Laingsburg (11-1) 48

7. Flint Hamady (9-2) 40

8. Pewamo-Westphalia (10-2) 36

9. Munising (12-0) 27

10. Norway (12-0) 23

Others receiving votes: Hemlock (11-2) 22, Burton Bendle (12-1) 20, St. Ignace LaSalle (9-2) 18, Byron (10-1) 13, Bath (8-2) 13.

Class D

School Record Total Points

1. Pittsford (4) (14-0) 60

2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (12-0) 56

3. Hillman (11-1) 50

4. Waterford Our Lady (9-3) 43

5. Cedarville (9-2) 36

6. Gaylord St. Mary (11-1) 32

7. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran (11-2) 29

8. Baraga (10-2) 26

(tie) Bellaire (9-2) 26

10. Crystal Falls Forest Park (10-2) 18

(tie)Portland St. Patrick (10-3) 18

Others receiving votes: Novi Franklin Road Christian (10-2) 15, Pickford (11-3) 12.

