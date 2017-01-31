Michigan prep girls basketball AP poll - WNEM TV 5

Michigan prep girls basketball AP poll

Posted: Updated:
Michigan prep girls basketball poll
By The Associated Press
   The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
Class A
School                                          Record    Total  Points 
  1.  Saginaw  Heritage  (3)      (13-0)    72                     
  2.  Detroit  King  (1)              (13-1)    71                     
  3.  Warren  Cousino  (1)          (12-2)    67                     
  4.  Midland  Dow                        (10-2)    57                     
  5.  Port  Huron  Northern        (13-2)    51                     
  6.  DeWitt                                  (13-1)    42                     
  (tie)East  Lansing                  (12-1)    42                     
  8.  Clarkston                            (12-2)    35                     
  (tie)Southfield  A  &  T          (9-3)      35                     
10.  Muskegon  Mona  Shores      (11-3)    28                     
   Others receiving votes: Hartland (11-1) 20, Marquette (12-1) 18, East Kentwood (12-2)17, Northville (11-1)13.
Class B
School                                                          Record    Total  Points 
  1.  Detroit  Country  Day  (4)                (11-0)    74                     
  2.  Ypsilanti  Arbor  Prep  (1)              (14-0)    69                     
  3.  Williamston                                        (12-1)    65                     
  4.  Grand  Rapids  Catholic  Central    (13-1)    62                     
  5.  Freeland                                              (11-0)    53                     
  6.  Marshall                                              (11-2)    50                     
  7.  Kalkaska                                              (8-0)      42                     
  8.  Ida                                                        (11-1)    37                     
  9.  Bay  City  John  Glenn                        (9-3)      36                     
10.  Hamilton                                              (12-1)    34                     
   Others receiving votes: Holland Christian (11-2) 15, Marine City (13-1).
Class C
School                                                        Record      Total  Points 
  1.  Detroit  Edison  PSA  ECOE  (4)      (11-0)      73                     
  2.  Sandusky  (1)                                    (12-0)      70                     
  3.  Reese                                                  (12-1)      53                     
  4.  Centreville                                      (12-1)      51                     
  5.  Traverse  City  St.  Francis          (9-1)        50                     
  6.  Laingsburg                                        (11-1)      48                     
  7.  Flint  Hamady                                    (9-2)        40                     
  8.  Pewamo-Westphalia                          (10-2)      36                     
  9.  Munising                                            (12-0)      27                     
10.  Norway                                                (12-0)      23                     
   Others receiving votes: Hemlock (11-2) 22, Burton Bendle (12-1) 20, St. Ignace LaSalle (9-2) 18, Byron (10-1) 13, Bath (8-2) 13.
Class D
School                                                          Record    Total  Points 
  1.  Pittsford  (4)                                    (14-0)    60                     
  2.  Mount  Pleasant  Sacred  Heart        (12-0)    56                     
  3.  Hillman                                                (11-1)    50                     
  4.  Waterford  Our  Lady                          (9-3)      43                     
  5.  Cedarville                                          (9-2)      36                     
  6.  Gaylord  St.  Mary                              (11-1)    32                     
  7.  St.  Joseph  Michigan  Lutheran      (11-2)    29                     
  8.  Baraga                                                  (10-2)    26                     
  (tie)  Bellaire                                        (9-2)      26                     
10.  Crystal  Falls  Forest  Park            (10-2)    18                     
(tie)Portland  St.  Patrick                    (10-3)    18                     
   Others receiving votes: Novi Franklin Road Christian (10-2) 15, Pickford (11-3) 12.
Copyright Associated Press 2017.  All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.