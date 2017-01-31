Michigan prep boys basketball AP poll

Michigan prep boys basketball poll

By The Associated Press

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Record Total Points

1. Clarkston (4) (12-0) 74

2. Grand Rapids Christian (10-0) 69

3. East Lansing (1) (12-0) 67

4. Muskegon (12-0) 59

5. Kalamazoo Central (11-1) 44

6. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (12-1) 42

7. Detroit U-D Jesuit (9-3) 41

8. Detroit East English (10-2) 40

9. Holland West Ottawa (10-1) 38

10. Macomb Dakota (10-3) 35

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Walled Lake Western (11-1) 17, Detroit King (10-2) 15, Ann Arbor Huron (10-2) 12.

Class B

School Record Total Points

1. Wyoming Godwin Heights (3) (12-0) 58

2. River Rouge (1) (12-0) 57

3. Benton Harbor (13-0) 52

4. Bridgeport (10-0) 41

5. New Haven (11-1) 37

6. Big Rapids (11-0) 36

7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (10-1) 34

(tie) Wayland (9-2) 34

9. Hazel Park (8-2) 24

10. Freeland (9-1) 22

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Frankenmuth (9-1)18, Hillsdale (10-0) 16, Ludington (10-0) 13.

Class C

School Record Total Points

1. McBain (4) (11-0) 74

2. Pewamo-Westphalia (10-0) 62

3. Norway (12-0) 59

4. Flint Beecher (1) (9-3) 55

5. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central (10-0) 52

6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (10-0) 50

7. Riverview Gabriel Richard (12-0) 48

8. Sand Creek (11-0) 42

9. Beaverton (10-1) 37

10. Niles Brandywine (12-0) 28

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Hanover-Horton (9-1) 18, Marlette (12-1) 18.

Class D

School Record Total Points

1. Powers North Central (4) (11-0) 60

2. Southfield Christian (8-2) 52

(tie) Buckley (9-0) 52

(tie) Hillman (10-0) 52

5. Bellaire (9-1) 41

6. Lansing Christian (9-2) 40

7. Brimley (9-3) 23

8. Bark River-Harris (9-3) 22

9. Pickford (8-3) 19

10. Fowler (7-3) 17

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Baldwin (9-1)16, Frankfort-Elberta (7-2) 14, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (7-5) 14.

Copyright Associated Press 2017. All rights reserved.