Michigan prep boys basketball AP poll

Michigan prep boys basketball poll
By The Associated Press
   The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
Class A
School                                          Record    Total  Points 
1.  Clarkston  (4)                      (12-0)    74                     
2.  Grand  Rapids  Christian    (10-0)    69                     
3.  East  Lansing  (1)                (12-0)    67                     
4.  Muskegon                                (12-0)    59                     
5.  Kalamazoo  Central              (11-1)    44                     
6.  Flint  Carman-Ainsworth    (12-1)    42                     
7.  Detroit  U-D  Jesuit            (9-3)      41                     
8.  Detroit  East  English        (10-2)    40                     
9.  Holland  West  Ottawa          (10-1)    38                     
10.  Macomb  Dakota                    (10-3)    35                     
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Walled Lake Western (11-1) 17, Detroit King (10-2) 15, Ann Arbor Huron (10-2) 12.
Class B
School                                                        Record    Total  Points 
1.  Wyoming  Godwin  Heights  (3)          (12-0)    58                     
2.  River  Rouge  (1)                                (12-0)    57                     
3.  Benton  Harbor                                    (13-0)    52                     
4.  Bridgeport                                          (10-0)    41                     
5.  New  Haven                                            (11-1)    37                     
6.  Big  Rapids                                          (11-0)    36                     
7.  Grand  Rapids  Catholic  Central    (10-1)    34                     
(tie)  Wayland                                          (9-2)      34                     
9.  Hazel  Park                                          (8-2)      24                     
10.  Freeland                                            (9-1)      22                     
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Frankenmuth (9-1)18, Hillsdale (10-0) 16, Ludington (10-0) 13.
Class C
School                                                                  Record    Total  Points 
1.  McBain  (4)                                                    (11-0)    74                     
2.  Pewamo-Westphalia                                      (10-0)    62                     
3.  Norway                                                            (12-0)    59                     
4.  Flint  Beecher  (1)                                      (9-3)      55                     
5.  Kalamazoo  Hackett  Catholic  Central    (10-0)    52                     
6.  Monroe  St.  Mary  Catholic  Central        (10-0)    50                     
7.  Riverview  Gabriel  Richard                      (12-0)    48                     
8.  Sand  Creek                                                    (11-0)    42                     
9.  Beaverton                                                      (10-1)    37                     
10.  Niles  Brandywine                                      (12-0)    28                     
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Hanover-Horton (9-1) 18, Marlette (12-1) 18.
Class D
School                                              Record    Total  Points 
1.  Powers  North  Central  (4)    (11-0)    60                     
2.  Southfield  Christian            (8-2)      52                     
(tie)  Buckley                                (9-0)      52                     
(tie)  Hillman                                (10-0)    52                     
5.  Bellaire                                    (9-1)      41                     
6.  Lansing  Christian                  (9-2)      40                     
7.  Brimley                                      (9-3)      23                     
8.  Bark  River-Harris                  (9-3)      22                     
9.  Pickford                                    (8-3)      19                     
10.  Fowler                                      (7-3)      17                     
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Baldwin (9-1)16, Frankfort-Elberta (7-2) 14, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (7-5) 14.
Copyright Associated Press 2017.  All rights reserved.
