Wednesday kicks off Black History Month

Wednesday marks the beginning of a very important month to millions of Americans - Black History Month.

While February is known as a time to celebrate African-American culture, this year local leaders are hoping to teach lessons that will hold true all year long.

"We are an integral part of American history and no matter what happens I think that African Americans just being here in this room today can showcase that we are part of American history and it is our responsibility to pass it on for generations to come," said Sharon Floyd, retired educator for Saginaw Public Schools.

Floyd is like millions of Americans who believe Black History Month teaches an important lesson to all Americans.

Floyd and Marshall Thomas are both retired educators for Saginaw Public Schools. They will both be participating in the month long community wide celebration hosted by the Public Libraries of Saginaw.

"We, the parents, really get our children involved in these particular activities. Not just us participating in them, but getting our kids and the youth involved in the activity so that they can also fall in love with whom they are," Thomas said.

Community leaders, like Delores Casey-McNair, said they are thankful for the month of February and the extra attention it brings to the black community.

"Until you live through it or walk through it, you don't know exactly what it's about. So we have to keep things fresh as far as our history. We have to keep things fresh as how we should better ourselves," said McNair, president of the Saginaw Amicae Auxiliary.

Local NAACP President Leola Wilson hopes the music, novels and films honoring African American culture serve as a reminder America is made up of people from all different backgrounds and nationalities.

"This country is built on traditions by groups that have migrated here or have come here and that's important," Wilson said.

