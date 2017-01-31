Community creates petition to keep schools open

Parents are pushing to save a pair of low performing local schools the state is threatening to close.

They are fighting the closures with a petition and a movement that is gaining momentum.

Saginaw High School and Jessie Loomis Academy are both ranked in the bottom 5 percent of Michigan schools.

Parents are troubled over forcing students to change schools, adding to commutes and sending students where they may not feel wanted.

The petition was posted on Change.org in hopes of keeping the schools open. More than 500 people have signed the petition. Many of those agree shutting down the schools would be damaging to students and families on Saginaw's east side.

The petition said closing schools does not improve academic outcomes. Instead, the petition said it leaves a devastating void on a community such as Saginaw.

"Saginaw High has been a part of this side of town for years. So it would devastate and hurt a lot of people to close this school. They leave high school, they go to college, they go on to be professionals," said James General, Saginaw High parent.

The author of the petition said parents and the community are committed to improving their high school student achievement.

Once the signatures are gathered it will be sent to Natasha Baker, the Michigan reform officer who announced the possible closures.

