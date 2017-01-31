Detroit man: Travel ban keeps him, Yemeni wife in Malaysia

A man who runs a Detroit gas station says he's stuck in Malaysia with his wife, a native of Yemen, after President Donald Trump's travel ban on some immigrants.

Nagi Algahaim says Malaysia Airlines prohibited his wife from boarding a flight Sunday on the first leg of a trip to the U.S. They have been in Malaysia for weeks to get documents that will qualify Kokab Algazali for permanent residency in the U.S.

Algahaim is a U.S. citizen. He says the airline will allow him to return to the U.S., but he's not leaving without his wife.

Algahaim tells The Associated Press he's "disgusted." Their 5-year-old daughter, Lena, is with relatives in Detroit. She has health problems and hasn't seen her mother since she was 8 months old.

