Detroit man: Travel ban keeps him, Yemeni wife in Malaysia - WNEM TV 5

Detroit man: Travel ban keeps him, Yemeni wife in Malaysia

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo
DETROIT (AP) -

A man who runs a Detroit gas station says he's stuck in Malaysia with his wife, a native of Yemen, after President Donald Trump's travel ban on some immigrants.

Nagi Algahaim says Malaysia Airlines prohibited his wife from boarding a flight Sunday on the first leg of a trip to the U.S. They have been in Malaysia for weeks to get documents that will qualify Kokab Algazali for permanent residency in the U.S.

Algahaim is a U.S. citizen. He says the airline will allow him to return to the U.S., but he's not leaving without his wife.

Algahaim tells The Associated Press he's "disgusted." Their 5-year-old daughter, Lena, is with relatives in Detroit. She has health problems and hasn't seen her mother since she was 8 months old.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.