3 arrested during drug house bust

Two men and one woman were arrested during a drug house bust on Tuesday.

The Mid-Michigan Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (M.A.G.N.E.T.), along with the Michigan State Police, made the arrests after conducting an investigation at a home in Shiawassee County's Sciota Township.

The two males, ages 37 and 41, and the woman, 29, were lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail on the following charges: conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house.

The Shiawassee County Department of Health and Human Services and Children's Protective Services assisted in the investigation.

