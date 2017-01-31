Experts: Soil at proposed park site is safe

A Mid-Michigan community is worried about the effects of a former dump for river sludge.

The former dump is now the site of a proposed park in Bangor Township.

Experts said recent studies show there's no lingering danger, but some residents have serious doubts.

"I'm not buying what they're selling," said Marti Murphy, Bangor Township resident.

For years Bayside Park has been the center of contention. It was used to dump dredge sentiment pulled up from the Kawkawlin River and hasn't been used as a park since.

Neighbors recently raised concerns about possible contamination and its potential health affects.

"I don't know if some of my health issues are from there. Just because it's contaminated doesn't mean you're going to get cancer or get sick from it. And it might not happen this year, next year, or 10 years from now," Murphy said.

On Tuesday, experts laid out the results of what they said was an extensive scientific study completed on the site. They looked for contaminants like arsenic, chromium and zinc.

Sean Robinson, project manager at AKT Peerless Environmental - the firm hired to do the testing, said the results show there is no reason for concern.

"It did turn out that it was non-impactful material from the Kawkawlin," Robinson said.

Bangor Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley said he is convinced the test results tell the true story.

"I gave them a panel of experts that can say without a shadow of doubt this material is safe. There is not a need to be concerned here," Rowley said.

However, that isn't enough for people still very concerned about the land.

"I value my children. I value my wife and my family that I wouldn't put them in danger in possible contaminated soils," Murphy said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.