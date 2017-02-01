Group nearing budget needed for fallen officer memorial

A group raising money to build a monument in honor of police officers killed in the line of duty is inching closer to their goal.

Delta Dental of Michigan just donated $100,000 to the Law Enforcement Officers Monument Fund Commission. It puts the memorial commission $750,000 away from the target budget of at least $3 million needed to build and maintain the monument.

"I know of no single group of public servants who are more dedicated to their work than law enforcement officers in Michigan. And we hope that we can do them proud by having this memorial built in the next six months to a year," John Szezubelek said.

The monument will honor nearly 600 police officers killed in the line of duty.

It will be located near the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing.

