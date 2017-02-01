Six people face charges in death of local teen

Six people now face charges for the death of a local teenager.

Investigators said a Saginaw Township police officer was flagged down about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 outside the county jail on S. Harrison and Cass.

The officer found 17-year-old Deqauris Essex in a car with four other people. He had been shot and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The teen was taken to a local hospital where he passed away.

Police said the original shooting happened on Lyons Street, south of Mason Street in Saginaw.

Investigators announced Thursday, March 2 that six suspects, ranging in age from 15 to 28, will be charged in connection with his death.

Their names and charges have not been released yet.

