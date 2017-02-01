At least one hurt after truck tips in crash

A crash left at least one person hurt in Saginaw County.

It happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday on Gable Road near Donwood in Bridgeport Township.

Officers found a pickup truck tipped over on its side. The driver of the vehicle was OK but a passenger was treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

