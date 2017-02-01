Fundraiser held for family who lost mom, house in same week - WNEM TV 5

Fundraiser held for family who lost mom, house in same week

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A local business donated some of its profits Thursday to a family coping with some devastating losses.

Taco Bell on N. Michigan Avenue in Saginaw raised money for the family of Tanisha Smith-Berry. She died last month days after losing her home in a fire.

Her son, who worked at Taco Bell for three years, has one goal in mind.

“I want my mom to have a nice funeral. I really want her to have a really good funeral. I want my sister to be happy. I want my stepfather to be happy. I want everyone to be happy with the funeral and everything,” Damon Ledbetter said.

Customers who brought in a flyer for the fundraiser had 20-percent of their purchase donated to the cause.  

