U. of Mich. video game cache serves as an archive, at play

Nestled in the basement of a building that houses the University of Michigan's art, architecture and engineering library is a dream-come-true for that 12-year-old in all of us.

The university's Computer and Video Game Archive features more than 7,000 titles on dozens of systems.

And unlike other video game archives, students and members of the public are permitted to visit and play any game available, whether for research or just to relax.

There's also a walled-off room for audio-heavy games such as "Rock Band" and "Guitar Hero."

Gamers are asked to keep it down while they play in the CVGA's main area Monday through Thursday, but managers don't enforce low sound levels as strictly on Friday.

That's the day visitors can play one of the archive's most popular games, "Super Smash Bros."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.