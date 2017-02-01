Husband, wife charged in stabbing death

A husband and wife are charged in the stabbing death of the woman's father in northern Michigan.

Forty-seven-year-old Brian Degroot and 27-year-old Jessica Degroot are jailed on $10 million bonds after being arraigned Tuesday on charges including open murder.

Kalkaska County Sheriff Pat Whiteford tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle investigators believe Brian Degroot killed 54-year-old Michael Brandt at Brandt's Springfield Township house and Jessica Degroot helped clean up. Brian Degroot also faces a torture charge.

Brian Degroot told the court he told his wife to leave the house. Jessica Degroot said during the arraignment she feared for her life and wanted to leave her husband.

Whiteford says the killing likely occurred two days before a friend called 911 on Jan. 29 to report finding Brandt dead of multiple stab wounds.

