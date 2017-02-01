Driver dies after losing control, hitting culvert - WNEM TV 5

Driver dies after losing control, hitting culvert

Posted: Updated:
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan man has died after losing control and crashing his truck into a culvert.

It happened at 11:22 a.m. on Jan. 31 on East Ashby Road near Grey Road in Midland County’s Midland Township.

The sheriff’s department reports that 56-year-old Brian Rigg was driving eastbound on E. Ashby when his 2007 Ford Explorer pickup truck left the road and hit a driveway culvert.

He was not wearing his seat belt, and later died at the hospital.

Investigators report there is no evidence that alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash, but are waiting for toxicology reports.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.