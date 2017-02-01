Driver dies after losing control, hitting culvert

A Mid-Michigan man has died after losing control and crashing his truck into a culvert.

It happened at 11:22 a.m. on Jan. 31 on East Ashby Road near Grey Road in Midland County’s Midland Township.

The sheriff’s department reports that 56-year-old Brian Rigg was driving eastbound on E. Ashby when his 2007 Ford Explorer pickup truck left the road and hit a driveway culvert.

He was not wearing his seat belt, and later died at the hospital.

Investigators report there is no evidence that alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash, but are waiting for toxicology reports.

