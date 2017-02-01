Van hits pole, knocks out power to homes - WNEM TV 5

Van hits pole, knocks out power to homes

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Diane McKimmy Courtesy: Diane McKimmy
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

A van hit a utility pole, knocking out power to several homes.

It happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Jefferson between Sugnet and St. Andrews in Midland.

TV5 crews at the scene report that the van left the road, hit the pole, and knocked out power to 3 homes, possibly for 6-8 hours.

A witness at the scene said no one was hurt.

The road in that area was closed, but has since re-opened.

