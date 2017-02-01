Driver critically hurt after slamming into tree - WNEM TV 5

Driver critically hurt after slamming into tree

Posted: Updated:
Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Dept. Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Dept.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A man is in critical condition after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a large tree.

It happened on Feb. 1 at 5:53 a.m. on Birch Run Road near Buell in Tuscola County’s Arbela Township.

Investigators report that the 25-year-old Millington man was westbound on Birch Run Road and lost control on the icy roads.

He was taken to Hurley Medical Center for critical injuries.

The man’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.