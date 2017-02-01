Driver critically hurt after slamming into tree

A man is in critical condition after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a large tree.

It happened on Feb. 1 at 5:53 a.m. on Birch Run Road near Buell in Tuscola County’s Arbela Township.

Investigators report that the 25-year-old Millington man was westbound on Birch Run Road and lost control on the icy roads.

He was taken to Hurley Medical Center for critical injuries.

The man’s name has not been released.

