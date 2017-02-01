Subject of 'stranger danger' situation calls it misunderstanding

Parents were alerted to a stranger danger situation Wednesday, but the man said it was all a misunderstanding.

The Superintendent of Richfield Public School Academy in Flint alerted parents to a suspicious incident that happened Wednesday morning.

She said about 8 a.m. a man approached students waiting at a bus stop at the corner of Pierson and Western Road.

The man, described as older with a long beard and driving a white Dodge van, allegedly tried to lure the students into the car. He said he was looking for a dog that had attacked his dog the night before.

According to Supt. Pamela Haldy he asked the students to get into the vehicle and help him find the dog.

An MTA bus driver saw the whole thing unfold and called the students to the bus.

The incident was reported to the police.

Jared Glynn, the man accused of the incident, said it was a misunderstanding. Hit pitbull Chevy was attacked by another dog the night before and he was out looking for that dog.

He also wanted to warn other people to be aware of its danger. He said he stopped and warned about 20 people waiting for a bus and the corner of Pierson and Western Road.

"I'm trying to get that knowledge out there that there's a dangerous dog out here that did this to my dog and came after me," Glynn said.

That decision put him in the community cross hairs as a public enemy as the MTA bus driver thought he was trying to lure students into his vehicle.

Police were notified of the incident and contacted Glynn. He told them his story. However, Glynn said the damage has already been done.

He said he has been harassed and a family member of two of the students at the bus stop went to his home to confront him.

