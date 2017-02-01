Flint plant to lay off 22 employees - WNEM TV 5

Flint plant to lay off 22 employees

AMERICAN SpiralWeld will lay off 22 employees at its Flint plant on Thursday.

The company made the announcement on Wednesday.

The layoff will last four to eight weeks and is due to market demand for spiral-welded steel products, the company said.

The company also said they are working to ease the financial impact on the affected employees.

