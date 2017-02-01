WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police search for fraud suspect

The Midland Police Department is searching for a fraud suspect.

Kerry Ainsworth Hatlak II has a felony warrant out for his arrest. He is wanted for fraud in Midland County. He is also wanted in Gladwin and Ogermaw County for other crimes, police said.

Hatlak has a distinctive tattoo of a paw print and a feather on the right side of his neck. He also has a heart tattoo on his right earlobe.

He is 6'1" and weighs 160 pounds.

If you know of his whereabouts you are asked to call police at 989-839-4713.

