Spirit to retire Vince Trocheck's #89 tonight.

SAGINAW, Mich. – On Wednesday, the Saginaw Spirit (19-21-6-2 46 points, 5th West Division) battle the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (33-12-2-169 points, 1st West Division). The Spirit have won the last two games at The Dow Event Center and four of their last five meetings overall. In the previous four games against the Spirit, the Greyhounds have won three of the match ups. The Spirit will host Vincent Trocheck for the first ever jersey retirement in franchise’s history. There will be 50-cent beer in the Bud Light Blue Line Club from 5:30-8:00 p.m. with Vincent Trocheck’s jersey retirement ceremony beginning at 7:00 p.m. Following the ceremony, Trocheck will be signing autographs in the Bud Light Blue Line Club beginning at 7:45 p.m.

On Sunday, the Saginaw Spirit and the Sarnia Sting battled for their fifth of six meetings this season. In the previous four meetings, each team had two victories. The first period stayed scoreless but in the second and third period the scoring opportunities amplified. Marcus Crawford earned assists on all five goals. Kris Bennett and Sting forwards, Troy Lajeunesse and Jordan Kyrou all scored two goals each. The Spirit continued to fight for the lead throughout the game, despite the efforts, the Sting took a 6-5 decision over the Spirit.

The Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds met up against the Peterborough Petes on Saturday. After the Greyhounds scored three times in the second period to tie the game, the Petes scored twice in the third period to topple the Hounds, 5-3.

The Greyhounds sport the league’s best record away from home, notching a 21-5-0-0 mark. Sault Ste. Marie has won both games this year played at The Dow Event Center, November 16 and December 29.

Broadcast Information:

Spirit fans can catch radio broadcasts on WSGW 100.5 FM, www.fmtalk1005.com , and the FM Talk 100.5 App in the App Store or Google Play with the voices of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino and Dennis Desrosiers. For a full TV Broadcast schedule, Click Here. Tonight’s broadcast begins at 6:50 p.m. on the Rogers OHL Action Pak in Ontario and locally on 100.5 FM WSGW. You can also stream the broadcast on OHL Live.

