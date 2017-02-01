Northwood's Rami Gharsalli named GLIAC Track athlete of week

Northwood sophomore Rami Gharsalli was named the GLIAC track athlete of the week. Rami continued the outstanding start to his Northwood career with a victory in the 60 meter hurdles at the Findlay Classic & Elite Throws. His time of 7.90 betters his NCAA Provisional mark he set of 8.02 earlier this season. His time is the best in the GLIAC this season and currently ranks him No. 3 nationally in Division II.

