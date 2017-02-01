Tri-City Motor Speedway Announces Blood Drive Partnership

AUBURN, MICHIGAN - Tri-City Motor Speedway (TCMS) is partnering with area businesses and non-profit groups that are hosting blood drives with the American Red Cross or Michigan Blood to help increase donor participation during the summer months. TCMS is seeking local blood drives held during May, June or July throughout the surrounding communities including, but not limited to: Auburn, Bay City, Beaverton, Gladwin, Midland, Mt. Pleasant, Pinconning and Saginaw.

Each participating blood drive will receive one adult grandstand race ticket valued at $14 to give out to all donors who attempt to give blood. The race tickets will be valid for one of three different race nights following the date of the blood drive. In addition to partnering with area blood drives, TCMS will host a blood drive on June 2, 2017.

“We want to give back to our community. Partnering with blood drives helps raise awareness of a need that is easy to overlook and it’s something that any of us could be the recipient of at any time. We want to use our means to help promote and support blood donation throughout our surrounding communities,” said Erika Puvalowski, TCMS Marketing and Business Development Director.

Those hosting blood drives can contact Erika Puvalowski at (989) 316-6804 or download the participation form at www.tricityracetrack.com/community-outreach.

