Pistons assign three to the Grand Rapids Drive.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has assigned forward Henry Ellenson and guards Darrun Hilliard and Michael Gbinije to the team’s NBA Development League (D-League) affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive.

Ellenson has appeared in 14 games this season with the Pistons, averaging 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds in 4.0 minutes per game. He was selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. In eight games with the Grand Rapids Drive this season, Ellenson has averaged 18.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 34.6 minutes.

Hilliard has appeared in 26 games this season with Detroit, averaging 3.4 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 11.1 minutes per game. He was selected with the 38th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Hilliard has appeared in two games with the Grand Rapids drive this season, averaging 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 35.2 minutes.

Gbinije has appeared in eight games this season with the Pistons, averaging 0.5 points and 0.4 rebounds in 3.6 minutes per game. He was selected with the 49th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. In seven games with the Grand Rapids Drive this season, Gbinije has averaged 12.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.4 minutes.

For in-depth analysis by website editor Keith Langlois and special inside-access videos, visit www.pistons.com, the official source for news and features on the Detroit Pistons.

Copyright Detroit Pistons 2017. All rights reserved.