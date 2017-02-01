Budweiser's Super Bowl ad touches on immigration

Budweiser unveiled a new ad online that's set to air during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (Anheuser-Busch)

Anheuser-Busch's Super Bowl ad is taking flack after some say the company took a political stand.

The ad tells the story of two German immigrants who meet in St. Louis to form the Anheuser-Busch company.

The company said it didn't mean to wade into the politically charged waters, but that's how events have unfolded amid the president's controversial immigration order.

To many, the one minute advertisement appears to send a message on immigration at a time when immigration and national security are a top priority in President Donald Trump's White House.

Larry Hennessee, CEO of Houser and Hennessee Advertising, said the goal of any good Super Bowl commercial is to make a statement.

"Anybody who is advertising in the Super Bowl at the national level for the most part are trying to get noticed in a grand way," Hennessee said.

He said he didn't see the political aspect in the beer company's commercial.

"I was expecting you to show me something that had Donald Trump saying something outlandish. That's a heart warming ad. I just don't see connection of the political aspects personally," Hennessee said.

The commercial was in the works long before the president's actions on immigration.

