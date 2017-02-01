Grant allows hospital patients to get makeovers, massage therapy

Makeovers, massages and medicine are used to bring relief to elderly patients at one Mid-Michigan hospital.

More than 100 patients had their hospital stay brightened with a day of beauty on Wednesday at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

Marianna Wilcox knows all too well how tough it can be going in and out of the hospital. She is a patient at Hurley, where she said there is a unique service that always makes her feel better.

The program is thanks to a new grant for elderly patients. The $5,000 grant offers cosmetology services to seniors at the hospital. Staff said it can reduce anxiety and boost morale.

"Well, it's scary for anybody to be in the hospital and the power of physical touch and the power just to feel good and have that control over how you feel and how you look. That's just one more part of your care and your recovery," said Cathy Metz, geriatric service line administrator.

Cosmetologist Sammi Nottingham said the patients aren't the only ones who are positively affected by the service.

"I mean, there have been days that I left crying with gratitude ya know? Because seeing some patients without anyone or just wanting that little bit extra attention can open your eyes and make you realize how much just a little touch or a little conversation can affect someone's life," Nottingham said.

With the grant almost 200 patients can receive haircuts and styles, along with massage therapy services.

"That really helps keep patients oriented and alert and active and keeps their mind stimulated just to have those conversations," Metz said.

Wilcox said it just helps her feel more like herself.

"When my hairs not done I don't even want anybody to come into my room. You're just ready to face people," Wilcox said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.