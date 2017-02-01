Weather causing increase in potholes

More and more potholes are popping up from the constant freezing and thawing.

"They are terrible around here," said Ron Parks, Genesee County resident.

Parks suffered a damaged tire after driving over a pothole in Genesee County. He said this year is one of the worst for the craters.

"They get larger in the winter and when it snows you can't see them. Or when it rains they fill with water and you can't see them. So when you're driving down the road all of a sudden there goes your tire," Parks said.

He is not the only one with pothole related grievances. Gary Vredeveld, from Belle Tire, said there has been a huge increase in flats, blowouts and alignment issues coming into his store.

One woman needed repairs Wednesday after hitting some potholes on westbound I-69 near I-475.

"This one was so severe that it actually blow the chunks out of both tires where she impacted it," Vredeveld said.

John Daly, with the Genesee County Road Commission, said weather has played a key role in the premature potholes. He said the commission is doing everything they can to fix the roads.

"We are getting a lot of complaints early because the potholes are popping up earlier this year. Here we are in the first day of February when this isn't something we usually see until mid to late March," Daly said.

He said warmer temperatures play a key role in the increase and crews are busy laying down cold patch, which is a temporary fix until the spring when they will make a more permanent repair.

As for Parks, he said he wishes the county and state were more diligent making the repairs.

Rusty Bernal, Saginaw resident, said in front of her house is a foot-deep pothole that she hits nearly every day when she leaves home.

"You can't drive out without hitting it," she said.

Bernal said the potholes on her street are so bad she doesn't need to watch for cars as they drive by, she can hear them.

"You can hear the cars banging when they hit that pothole. I can hear it all the way inside my house," she said.

While road crews work to patrol 1,800 miles of Saginaw County roads, Bernal hopes a patch job is sent to her house on Fordney where she said the potholes are big enough to swallow a tire.

"It's probably 24 inches across and about 12 inches deep. That's a big one," Bernal said.

Not far down the road is Don White. He said the potholes haven't given him much trouble.

"The potholes have been pretty good this year. We hadn't had really a whole lot of very serious problems," White said.

He lives in Saginaw and said he consistently sees road crews patching potholes in his neighborhood.

"They've been out there. They been out there doing their job and patching up things so I can't really complain," White said.

