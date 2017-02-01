Man free after 20 years after conviction is thrown out

A Detroit man in prison for 20 years has walked to freedom, two days after a judge set aside his murder conviction.

A donor posted much of the $25,000 bond needed to get Lamarr Monson out of jail Wednesday. His second-degree murder conviction was thrown out this week based on new evidence presented by students and professors at University of Michigan law school.

Monson told reporters it's a "blessing." Meanwhile, prosecutors could appeal, go to a second trial or drop the case against Monson.

Police say Monson confessed to stabbing 12-year-old Christina Brown in 1996, but his lawyers say the confession was wildly inaccurate.

The law school's Innocence Clinic presented fingerprints of another man on a bloody toilet tank lid. A witness with crucial information also stepped forward.

