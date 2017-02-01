Northwood football recruiting class 2017.

MIDLAND, MICH. – The Northwood University football team has announced its 2017 recruiting class. A total of 31 student-athletes will join the Timberwolves program, with more to come in the future.

"We are excited about this recruiting class," said head coach Leonard Hayes. "We are happy to continue to get better from the inside out. This is a competitive group that will help us."

Northwood will open the 2017 season against Saint Joseph's September 2.