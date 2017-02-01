Northwood football recruiting class 2017. - WNEM TV 5

Northwood football recruiting class 2017.

MIDLAND, MICH. The Northwood University football team has announced its 2017 recruiting class. A total of 31 student-athletes will join the Timberwolves program, with more to come in the future.

"We are excited about this recruiting class," said head coach Leonard Hayes. "We are happy to continue to get better from the inside out. This is a competitive group that will help us."

Northwood will open the 2017 season against Saint Joseph's September 2.

NAME

POS

HT

WT

HOMETOWN (HIGH SCHOOL)

Josh Adado

LB

5-10

180

Holt, Mich. (Holt)

Mitchell Bender

LB

5-10

180

Reese, Mich. (Reese)

Bryce Bertl

OL

6-2

315

Fowlerville, Mich. (Fowlerville)

Justin Bishop

OL

6-3

275

Davison, Mich. (Davison)

Brandon Blair

OL

6-4

265

Durand, Mich. (Corunna)

Steven Charles

RB

5-11

190

Sterling Heights, Mich. (Chippewa Valley)

Wes Doxsie

K

6-2

210

Lambertville, Mich. (Bedford)

LaNard Graham

DB

5-11

175

Novi, Mich. (Detroit Country Day)

Rodney Harrington

DL

6-1

250

Southfield, Mich. (Southfield A&T)

Evan Holland

LB

5-10

195

Macomb, Mich. (De La Salle)

Max Horneffer

WB

5-8

160

Lake Orion, Mich. (Lake Orion)

Bob Love

OL

6-5

320

Clio, Mich. (Clio)

Sidney McCloud

DB

6-0

170

Miramar, Fla. (Miramar)

Brian McNamara

LB

6-1

250

Harper Woods, Mich. (U of D Jesuit)

Kade Messner

DB

5-9

175

Romeo, Mich. (Romeo)

Brad O'Meara

LB

6-0

240

Sterling Heights, Mich. (Stevenson)

Jerry Parra

DB

6-2

170

Mt. Pleasant, Mich. (Mt. Pleasant)

Christian Pinkney

DB

5-10

182

Duluth, Ga. (Duluth)

Jacob Price

ATH

5-10

170

Mt. Morris, Mich. (Mt. Morris)

Markus Sanders

WB

5-7

181

Canton, Mich. (Canton)

Mykhael Sanford

DB

5-11

193

Daphne, Ala. (Santa Barbara City College)

Austin Scheffer

DL

6-3

281

Canton, Mich. (Plymouth)

Joe Schneider

OL

6-3

270

Romeo, Mich. (Romeo)

LaTommy Scott

WB

5-8

165

Muskegon, Mich. (Muskegon Catholic Central)

Jack Skrzycki

WR

6-0

180

Harrison Township, Mich. (De La Salle)

Matt Surma

OL

6-3

265

Shelby Township, Mich. (Eisenhower)

Bryce Tomasi

QB

6-0

165

Mishawaka, Ind. (Marian)

Sam Vultaggio

DL

6-1

260

Macomb, Mich. (Eisenhower)

Ronald Wallace

LB

5-8

190

Flint, Mich. (Flint Southwestern)

Roquel Williams

WR

6-3

175

Westland, Mich. (Westland John Glenn)

Bryant Wright

QB

5-10

165

Homewood, Ill. (Homewood-Flossmoor)

