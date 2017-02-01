Northwood football recruiting class 2017.

MIDLAND, MICH. – The Northwood University football team has announced its 2017 recruiting class. A total of 31 student-athletes will join the Timberwolves program, with more to come in the future.
"We are excited about this recruiting class," said head coach Leonard Hayes. "We are happy to continue to get better from the inside out. This is a competitive group that will help us."
Northwood will open the 2017 season against Saint Joseph's September 2.
|
NAME
|
POS
|
HT
|
WT
|
HOMETOWN (HIGH SCHOOL)
|
Josh Adado
|
LB
|
5-10
|
180
|
Holt, Mich. (Holt)
|
Mitchell Bender
|
LB
|
5-10
|
180
|
Reese, Mich. (Reese)
|
Bryce Bertl
|
OL
|
6-2
|
315
|
Fowlerville, Mich. (Fowlerville)
|
Justin Bishop
|
OL
|
6-3
|
275
|
Davison, Mich. (Davison)
|
Brandon Blair
|
OL
|
6-4
|
265
|
Durand, Mich. (Corunna)
|
Steven Charles
|
RB
|
5-11
|
190
|
Sterling Heights, Mich. (Chippewa Valley)
|
Wes Doxsie
|
K
|
6-2
|
210
|
Lambertville, Mich. (Bedford)
|
LaNard Graham
|
DB
|
5-11
|
175
|
Novi, Mich. (Detroit Country Day)
|
Rodney Harrington
|
DL
|
6-1
|
250
|
Southfield, Mich. (Southfield A&T)
|
Evan Holland
|
LB
|
5-10
|
195
|
Macomb, Mich. (De La Salle)
|
Max Horneffer
|
WB
|
5-8
|
160
|
Lake Orion, Mich. (Lake Orion)
|
Bob Love
|
OL
|
6-5
|
320
|
Clio, Mich. (Clio)
|
Sidney McCloud
|
DB
|
6-0
|
170
|
Miramar, Fla. (Miramar)
|
Brian McNamara
|
LB
|
6-1
|
250
|
Harper Woods, Mich. (U of D Jesuit)
|
Kade Messner
|
DB
|
5-9
|
175
|
Romeo, Mich. (Romeo)
|
Brad O'Meara
|
LB
|
6-0
|
240
|
Sterling Heights, Mich. (Stevenson)
|
Jerry Parra
|
DB
|
6-2
|
170
|
Mt. Pleasant, Mich. (Mt. Pleasant)
|
Christian Pinkney
|
DB
|
5-10
|
182
|
Duluth, Ga. (Duluth)
|
Jacob Price
|
ATH
|
5-10
|
170
|
Mt. Morris, Mich. (Mt. Morris)
|
Markus Sanders
|
WB
|
5-7
|
181
|
Canton, Mich. (Canton)
|
Mykhael Sanford
|
DB
|
5-11
|
193
|
Daphne, Ala. (Santa Barbara City College)
|
Austin Scheffer
|
DL
|
6-3
|
281
|
Canton, Mich. (Plymouth)
|
Joe Schneider
|
OL
|
6-3
|
270
|
Romeo, Mich. (Romeo)
|
LaTommy Scott
|
WB
|
5-8
|
165
|
Muskegon, Mich. (Muskegon Catholic Central)
|
Jack Skrzycki
|
WR
|
6-0
|
180
|
Harrison Township, Mich. (De La Salle)
|
Matt Surma
|
OL
|
6-3
|
265
|
Shelby Township, Mich. (Eisenhower)
|
Bryce Tomasi
|
QB
|
6-0
|
165
|
Mishawaka, Ind. (Marian)
|
Sam Vultaggio
|
DL
|
6-1
|
260
|
Macomb, Mich. (Eisenhower)
|
Ronald Wallace
|
LB
|
5-8
|
190
|
Flint, Mich. (Flint Southwestern)
|
Roquel Williams
|
WR
|
6-3
|
175
|
Westland, Mich. (Westland John Glenn)
|
Bryant Wright
|
QB
|
5-10
|
165
|
Homewood, Ill. (Homewood-Flossmoor)
Copyright Northwood University 2017. All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.