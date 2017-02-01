February trial scratched in Detroit-area body parts probe - WNEM TV 5

February trial scratched in Detroit-area body parts probe

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
DETROIT (AP) -

A judge has canceled a Feb. 21 trial for a Detroit-area man charged with supplying diseased body parts for medical training.

The trial is on hold while Arthur Rathburn gets a new lawyer. Federal Judge Paul Borman says Byron Pitts' work was "significant and impressive," but he granted Rathburn's request to drop the attorney Wednesday.

The government says the Grosse Pointe Park man operated International Biological Inc., which rented out body parts for medical or dental training.

The unusual business was legal, but Rathburn is accused of making false statements and transporting hazardous materials. Investigators say some body parts came from people who had HIV or hepatitis B.

Rathburn has turned down plea deals from prosecutors. His wife pleaded guilty to fraud last March and awaits her sentence.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.