Joe Kocur to appear at Firebirds game Saturday

Flint, Mich. – The Flint Firebirds return home to the Dort Federal Event Center Saturday, Feb. 4 to host the Kitchener Rangers. Fans will be treated to a special guest appearance from Joe Kocur, a former enforcer with the Detroit Red Wings and a four-time Stanley Cup Champion.

Kocur, who was known for his physical play, was one of the most penalized and feared players in NHL history, amassing 2,519 penalty minutes over his career. He played with the Red Wings, New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. Kocur will be in attendance for an autograph session on the arena concourse from 6-7:30 p.m. The autograph session is available to all fans with a suggested $5 donation to the Firebirds Charitable Foundation. 1,500 special Joe Kocur autograph cards will be handed out at the door starting at 6:00 PM courtesy of Commercial Graphics.

After Kocur's 16-year playing career ended in 1999, he became the video coach for the Red Wings under Scotty Bowman during the 2001-02 season. Kocur was then promoted to Associate Coach for the Red Wings under Dave Lewis.

A native of Kelvington, Sask., Kocur also played in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) from 1982-84 with the Saskatoon Blades organization. (The Flint Firebirds are also a member of the CHL.) He amassed 121 points (63G, 58A) assists in 131 games before playing his first season in the NHL in 1985.

Single game tickets for the Flint Firebirds 2016-17 season are $12 for Bronze, $15 for Silver, $19 for Gold and $25 for VIP seating. All seats are reserved / assigned seating. Parking has been reduced to $5 dollars which is new this season. Fans can purchase tickets at the Dort Federal Event Center Box Office or online by clicking ticketmaster.com.

