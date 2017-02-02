Local church's heating system fixed thanks to warm hearts

Members of a local congregation can now have warm hands to go with their warm hearts.

New Hope Baptist Church in Bay County’s Bangor Township now has heat after having problems with its boiler.

An expert on furnace repair watched the TV5 Rescue Squad story Wednesday night and came out to the church Thursday to make adjustments to the boiler.

“Everybody’s going to be happier now, because they’ll be able to…they won’t be all bundled in their coats and hats. So, they can relax a little bit now,” Mike Davis said.

Amen to that! Mid-Michigan is still deep into winter, but at least the weekend is looking a little less cold.

