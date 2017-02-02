About 30 animals dead after Michigan barn fire - WNEM TV 5

About 30 animals dead after Michigan barn fire

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
COLDSPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -

Authorities say about 30 animals died following a barn fire in northern Michigan.

Crews responded Wednesday to the fire in Kalkaska County's Coldsprings Township. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports goats and sheep in the barn were killed.

WPBN-TV reports that by the time crews arrived the barn was fully engulfed in flames. A few other sheep inside made it out of the barn alive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the TV station says it may be related to a space heater that was used at the barn.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.