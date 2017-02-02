About 30 animals dead after Michigan barn fire

Authorities say about 30 animals died following a barn fire in northern Michigan.

Crews responded Wednesday to the fire in Kalkaska County's Coldsprings Township. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports goats and sheep in the barn were killed.

WPBN-TV reports that by the time crews arrived the barn was fully engulfed in flames. A few other sheep inside made it out of the barn alive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the TV station says it may be related to a space heater that was used at the barn.

