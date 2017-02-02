Reward offered for arrest of two men who shot at home - WNEM TV 5

Reward offered for arrest of two men who shot at home

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Courtesy: Crime Stoppers Courtesy: Crime Stoppers
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need your help identifying two men wanted in connection with a shooting. 

The shooting happened on Oct. 31, 2016 at a home in the 1500 block of Illinois Avenue on Flint's east side. 

Investigators said the two men shot at the home. There is no word on whether anyone was hurt. 

A cash reward up to $1,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading to their arrests. 

The first male suspect was seen in video surveillance wearing a Detroit Tigers' jacket and blue jeans. He was carrying a hand gun, police said. 

The second male suspect was seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was also carrying a hand gun, according to police. 

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. You can also leave an anonymous tip on their mobile app, P3tips.

