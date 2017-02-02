Father airlifted from crash, son also hurt - WNEM TV 5

Father airlifted from crash, son also hurt

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

A father was airlifted to the hospital after the vehicle his teen son was driving crashed into a tree.

It happened on Wednesday, Feb. 1 about 1 p.m. on Wise Road near Broomfield Road in Chippewa Township.

Investigators said a 16-year-old boy from Mt. Pleasant was driving the vehicle when he lost control, crashing into a tree.

The teen’s father was the front seat passenger and was hurt during the crash. He was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The teen was treated for his injuries and released.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

