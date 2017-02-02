Rise in Influenza A cases reported

Health officials in a Mid-Michigan community are reporting a rise in flu cases.

The Bay County Health Department announced Thursday that reports of Influenza A are on the rise. However, health officials said the majority of those who reported being sick did not receive their annual flu vaccine.

Experts said in addition to getting your flu vaccine, remember to take the following precautions to protect yourself and your family:

Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.

