CMU student charged with sexual assault

A Central Michigan University student has been arrested, accused of sexual assault.

Central Michigan University Police report that the assault happened on Jan. 21 and the victim was able to identify her alleged attacker.

Logan Lemke, who was a 19-year-old CMU student at the time, was arrested and has was charged Wednesday with criminal sexual conduct in the second degree, possession of child sexually abusive material, capturing an image of an unclothed person and surveying an unclothed person.

He did post bond.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.