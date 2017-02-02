Police searching for hit-and-run driver

Police are asking for information after a local college student was hurt in a hit-and-run.

It happened on Jan. 31 on Preston Street in Mt. Pleasant.

Central Michigan University Police report that around 6:30 p.m. a 19-year-old student was crossing the street in the pedestrian crosswalk between the Health Professions Building and Foust Hall.

That's when witnesses say a driver blew the horn and hit her with the right front passenger’s side of the vehicle.

The vehicle then drove off and witnesses took her to the hospital.

The vehicle is described as being white, with 4-doors and a dent, and rust by the driver’s side rear fender.

Witnesses did get a partial plate of DNG, and said a man was driving.

The victim was released from the hospital and is recovering.

If you know anything, call CMU Police at 989 774-3081.

