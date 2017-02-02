School closed Friday for illness

Illness is forcing one school district to close its doors for a day.

Susie Smith, Principal of Faith Lutheran School in Bay City said the school will be closed on Friday, Feb. 3 because about 30 percent of their kindergarten-through-8th graders are out for a variety of illnesses.

Smith said some of the health issues include high fever, stomach flu and respiratory problems.

Teachers are being told to report at 9:30 a.m.

The Bay County Health Department participated in a conference call with a number of school districts on Thursday to discuss how to combat illness within the schools.

The health department has noted an increase in Influenza A cases, click here for more.

