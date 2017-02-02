UPDATE: Armed, dangerous suspect arrested

A suspect who was considered armed and dangerous has been arrested.

Crime Stoppers offered up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of James Wiggins III.

Wiggins was wanted for first degree criminal sexual conduct, felony firearm, resisting and obstructing police, and probation violation.

The 37-year-old is 5'11" and weighs 170 pounds.

He was arrested on Feb. 17.

