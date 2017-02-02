Saginaw mayor presents State of the City

Saginaw Mayor Dennis Browning presented his State of the City on Thursday.

"Major crime in the city of Saginaw went down 8 percent. You start adding that up over the last several years and we're looking at a reduction of almost 60 percent. That is huge for us," Browning said.

Browning gave the group his take on how Saginaw stands. He is pleased over new housing like the Brownstones on the west side of the city next to the Saginaw River.

"Downtown with housing and Old Town with some additional housing. And many new businesses coming to Saginaw. So very excited about that. The economic development is really starting to take hold," Browning said.

The Chamber of Commerce agreed the economic development is improving in the city.

"It's been a slow improvement since the recession of 2008, 2009. I think personal investment has really helped a lot. It really started years ago with the Dow Event Center being revitalized and then the First Merit Park and the Eddy and Bancroft project. Now with Delta College announcing and SVRC Marketplace, I think there's a renewed interest and enthusiasm," said Bob Van Deventer, with the chamber.

While construction of Brownstones is good news, officials said there are other areas they certainly need to work on.

"Saginaw city is one of the largest areas of poverty, unemployment for people, healthcare. Those are areas that all cities face and we need to look at ways to tackle that," Browning said.

